ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Garland Police Department is investigating a QuikTrip armed robbery that happened on September 19, 2019, at 10:10 p.m.
Police said two men approached a customer pumping gas at the convenience store located at 2012 South Goliad in Rockwall and robbed him.
They displayed a weapon and demanded personal property from the victim. After taking the property, one suspect entered an older silver Mercury Grand Marquis with a black front bumper, white front fender, and primer-grey colored right, front door.
The victim described the men as Hispanic, in their late teens to early twenties.
Anyone with information regarding the threat is encouraged to call Rockwall County Crimestoppers at 972-771-TIPS (8477). You may also submit your tip by texting keyword “Rockwall” followed by your message to 274637.
