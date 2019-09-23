Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead after she crashed into a trailer that was on the side of I-20 in Dallas late Sunday evening, authorities say.
The crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Spur 408.
Authorities say a pickup truck with a travel trailer attached was stalled on the side of the highway before the crash. Then, for an unknown reason, the woman left the lanes of traffic and crashed into the back of the trailer, causing a fire.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.
The two occupants of the pickup were not injured.
Authorities had shut down the westbound lanes of the highway to investigate.
