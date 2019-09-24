  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Guyger, Amber Guyger Livestream, Amber Guyger Trial, Botham Jean, Dallas, DFW News, Shooting


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger continues. We will be livestreaming the trial in the video above.

She is accused of murdering Botham Jean inside his apartment after claiming she thought she was in her apartment and that he was an intruder.

FULL COVERAGE: The Amber Guyger Trial

CBS 11 reporter J.D. Miles is covering the trial and will be providing updates throughout. Follow along with him below or @jdmiles11 on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/jdmiles11/status/1176470994543947777

Comments