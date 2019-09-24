



– After a drama filled day one of motions, video reviews and interruptions, testimony in the murder trial of former police officer Amber Guyger continues in Dallas.

Tuesday morning the first witness to take the stand in day 2 of the trail was 911 call taker Karla Denise Rivera Berumen.

It was on September 6, 2018 when Guyger shot and killed her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean. The emergency worker verified Guyger placed a 911 call at 9:59 p.m. on that day requesting an ambulance.

Jurors, Guyger, and some of Jean’s family listened as she told the 911 dispatcher that “I’m an off-duty officer. I thought I was in my apartment and I shot a guy thinking that he was… thinking it was my apartment.”

On the call she repeats over and over and over that, “I thought it was my apartment.”

The second person to testify was Sgt. Stephen Williams, a Dallas Police Department body worn camera supervisor. The sergeant gave specifics on the recording capabilities of DPD body cams and clarified that cameras record the 30 seconds prior to when an officer actually engages the camera.

The 3rd person on the stand was Dallas police Officer Michael Lee, who at the time of Jean’s shooting was a neighborhood police officer for the central substation. It was his body cam video that was then shown to the court.

The video shows Officer Lee driving up to the Southside Flats, trying to get into the gate of the building and ultimately entering the grounds. Officer Lee and another policeman run up several flights of stairs and ultimately respond to Guyger after announcing their presence several times.

Still saying she thought it was her apartment Guyger tells them Jean was shot “top left” and one of the officers immediately starts lifesaving efforts.

Jean is seen on the floor, motionless and covered in blood. After performing CPR and chest compressions the officers switch places and continue to try to revive Jean.

Paramedics arrived after about 5 minutes and load Jean onto a gurney — still performing CPR.

Officer Lee was asked about his actions as he proceeded to Jean’s apartment, the lighting conditions in the hallway, and the placement of items and furniture found inside as life saving measures began.

In reference to Lee’s body cam video, prosecutors say the tape supports a number of their arguments including that –