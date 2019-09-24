DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A contractor in Dallas shot a man who, police say, approached him with two others and started a confrontation outside a grocery store late Monday evening.
The shooting happened at around 11:10 p.m. outside of the El Rio Grande store in the 2500 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.
According to police, the contractor was doing work on the building when he went to his van to get something. He was then approached by three men and some sort of confrontation ensued.
Police say one of the three men allegedly had a gun. According to police, the contractor grabbed a gun from inside the van and started shooting.
One of the three men was hit by the gunfire and was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.
Police are questioning the contractor and the two other men as they investigate what led up to the shooting. It’s unknown if the contractor will face any charges.
