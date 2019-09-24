COLE CAMP, Mo. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A couple who operated an animal rescue is now facing multiple charges after some two dozen dogs died in Texas and 120 more dogs and a cat were found dead in Missouri.
More than 200 other animals, “discovered alive but in unimaginable condition,” were rescued in a state that law enforcement described as “inhumane.”
Tiffany Woodington, 49, was charged Friday in Missouri with 10 counts of felony animal abuse and two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse. Her husband, 55-year-old Steven Woodington, was charged earlier this month in Texas with several counts of animal cruelty. A second man described as the caretaker also was charged in Texas with animal cruelty. All three are free on bond.
The Benton County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the couple operated the nonprofit group All Accounted For, which brought animals from Texas to Missouri.Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff Omar Lucio said Tuesday that authorities discovered some 270 animals — about two dozen of them dead — on property in the small community of Los Fresnos, which is north of Brownsville in the far southern part of the state.
Authorities say more than half of the animals were not expected to survive “due to health conditions where euthanasia would be required.” The The surviving animals were rescued and treated by a veterinarian and are expected to be put up for adoption when they’re healthy enough.
