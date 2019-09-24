(CBS 11) – Spirit was a rock band from Los Angeles that were originally active from 1967-1973 but also in the mid to late 70s and from 1982-1997.
Members of the original band included Jay Ferguson (vocals), Randy California (guitar), John Locke (keyboards), Mark Andes (bass) and Ed Cassidy (drums).
Ferguson and Andes later on left Spirit and formed the group Jo Jo Gunne.
During this time, the group had one song that charted on Billboard. “I Got A Line On You” was released in 1968 off the group’s album, “The Family That Plays Together,” written by California and produced by Lou Adler on the Ode Records label.
By early 1969, it had reached #25 on Billboard and stayed on the charts for five weeks. This was a song not only heard on AM Top 40 stations but also emerging FM rock stations geared to American youth, like Gordon McLendon’s KNUS-FM Dallas/Fort Worth (now 98.7 KLUV-FM). College radio stations loved this song as well and, since they were not generally concerned about spot advertising, they would play what THEY wanted to play.
Randy California passed away in 1997 as a result of drowning. John Locke passed away in 2006.
Listen to this cool song from the 60s and turn up the volume! You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 60s On 6 and KLUV-FM HD2.
