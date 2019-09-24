WATCH LIVEAmber Guyger Murder Trial
Filed Under:DFW News, Frisco ISD, intergenerational lunch, Mustang Creek Estates of Frisco, Polly Tadlock Elementary School, school children, school lunch, Senior Citizens

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Seniors came to have lunch with elementary school students in Frisco on Tuesday.

Not high school seniors.  Senior citizens!

Residents from Mustang Creek Estates of Frisco visited Polly Tadlock Elementary School first-graders over lunch in the school cafeteria.

Intergenerational lunch at Polly Tadlock Elementary School (courtesy: Frisco ISD)

The seniors sat down with the first-graders and listened to the children’s impressions of their first few weeks of school and the residents shared stories from their school days way, way back when.

The seniors also brought small gifts to the students to celebrate their dedication to school and education.

Intergenerational lunch at Polly Tadlock Elementary School (courtesy: Frisco ISD)

Experts say intergenerational activities provide benefits to senior citizens, including improving their physical and mental health.

The children also make a connection with the older generation and can benefit from the relationships with the seniors.

Intergenerational lunch at Polly Tadlock Elementary School (courtesy: Frisco ISD)

 

Comments