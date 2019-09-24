FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Seniors came to have lunch with elementary school students in Frisco on Tuesday.
Not high school seniors. Senior citizens!
Residents from Mustang Creek Estates of Frisco visited Polly Tadlock Elementary School first-graders over lunch in the school cafeteria.
The seniors sat down with the first-graders and listened to the children’s impressions of their first few weeks of school and the residents shared stories from their school days way, way back when.
The seniors also brought small gifts to the students to celebrate their dedication to school and education.
Experts say intergenerational activities provide benefits to senior citizens, including improving their physical and mental health.
The children also make a connection with the older generation and can benefit from the relationships with the seniors.
