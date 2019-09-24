  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MABANK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused a fire in the Kaufman County city of Mabank that killed a woman and her mother on Monday.

According to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office, Tina Mercer called 911 around 3:25 p.m. Monday to report her disabled mother and an infant were inside the burning home.

Deadly house fire in Mabank (Jay Johnson – CBS 11)

Mercer ran inside and was able to rescue the infant.

When she went back inside to try to get her mother, neither of them got out.

Firefighters found Mercer and her mother’s body inside the burned out home.

They said the infant was not hurt.

The house is located in the 15000 block of Kaufman County Road 4015 in the Prairieville Community.

Deadly house fire in Mabank (Jay Johnson – CBS 11)

