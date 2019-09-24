Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect has been arrested after police connected him to at least 22 stolen firearms from vehicles in Arlington, police say.
Police say they’ve responded to multiple burglaries of SUVs and pickup trucks between May and August where guns were taken from inside.
According to police, they were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle which led to a sergeant stopping him.
Police say they found 13 stolen guns at the suspect’s home and another four at his girlfriend’s house. Police are still looking for at least four more stolen guns.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
