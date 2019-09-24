UPDATE: Around 4:10 p.m., NCT9-1-1 tweeted, “At this time, citizens calling 9-1-1 within the NCT9-1-1 region will reach a 9-1-1 telecommunicator. Texting 9-1-1 is also still available.”
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Around a dozen North Texas cities are reporting their 911 service is not working on Tuesday afternoon.
NCT9-1-1 confirms the outages on its Twitter page saying, “The NCT9-1-1 Region is currently experiencing a 9-1-1 service disruption. You are advised to dial your agency’s 10-digit emergency number. Text-to-9-1-1 is also available.”
The NCT9-1-1 Region is currently experiencing a 9-1-1 service disruption. You are advised to dial your agency's10-digit emergency number. Text-to-9-1-1 is also available.
You can find the 10-digit number of the NCT9-1-1 agencies here:https://t.co/yO7z54rX7L
— NCT9-1-1 (@NCT9_1_1) September 24, 2019
The outage is affecting Red Oak, Midlothian, Allen, Rockwall, Plano, McKinney, Weatherford and other cities in the region.
Anyone who needs emergency services should call their agency’s 10-digit number.
CLICK HERE for the link to a list of those numbers.
You must log in to post a comment.