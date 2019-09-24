WATCH LIVEAmber Guyger Murder Trial
Filed Under:911 calls, 911 outage, Allen, DFW News, McKinney, midlothian, NCT9-1-1, plano, Red Oak, Rockwall, Weatherford


UPDATE: Around 4:10 p.m., NCT9-1-1 tweeted, “At this time, citizens calling 9-1-1 within the NCT9-1-1 region will reach a 9-1-1 telecommunicator. Texting 9-1-1 is also still available.”

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Around a dozen North Texas cities are reporting their 911 service is not working on Tuesday afternoon.

NCT9-1-1 confirms the outages on its Twitter page saying, “The NCT9-1-1 Region is currently experiencing a 9-1-1 service disruption. You are advised to dial your agency’s 10-digit emergency number. Text-to-9-1-1 is also available.”

The outage is affecting Red Oak, Midlothian, Allen, Rockwall, Plano, McKinney, Weatherford and other cities in the region.

Anyone who needs emergency services should call their agency’s 10-digit number.

CLICK HERE for the link to a list of those numbers.

Comments