FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney 17-year-old died Monday night when the plane he was flying, a fixed wing single-engine Cessna 150G, crashed in a wooded area in Washington County, Arkansas.

Gabriel Hatton was the only person on board the plane when it went down in the area of Cove Creek South Road (WC 285).

According to Sheriff Tim Helder, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the wreckage near 21000 Pierson Road shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The plane had taken off from Drake Field Airport en route to a location in Texas.

The FAA & NTSB will investigate the plane crash and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will assist in any way needed. No other information is available at this time.

Hatton’s family released the following statement on Facebook:

Our family was struck with incredible pain last night as our oldest son Gabriel Hatton was involved in a tragic plane crash that took his life. We are grieving deeply but also full of the hope and faith that He is safely in the Presence of Jesus for the rest of eternity. We have been both blessed and overwhelmed with all of the love, support, phone calls and texts. At the same time we are full of hope and faith knowing that he is experiencing a joy now that we will each only know when we are reunited in the Kingdom of Heaven. We ask that at this time words be expressed through this forum as we are exhausted and candidly every text and call is sending a new wave of pain despite the most pure intentions. We need some time to breath, be with our family, plan a celebration worthy of Gabriel’s impact in the world around him, and move towards healing on a new journey that we find ourselves in as a family.