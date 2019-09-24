Filed Under:Andre Emmett, dallas police, DFW News, former Dallas Carter High basketball player, former NBA player, former Texas Tech basketball player, Murder, murder suspects, Nest camera, video released


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released video from two separate home surveillance cameras showing the moments before former NBA and Texas Tech basketball player Andre Emmett was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Video taken from a Nest camera shows Emmett sitting inside his Ranger Rover.

Suddenly someone walks up to the driver’s side and points a gun at him.

Andre Emmett Nest camera video (Dallas PD)

Another camera angle captures the gunman’s voice.

A passerby discovered Emmett’s body around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the side of the street at 1800 N Prairie Avenue, near Munger Avenue.

Andre Emmett #2 of 3’s Company handles the ball while being guarded by Shannon Brown #12 of the Aliens in the first half during BIG3 – Week Seven at Fiserv Forum on August 04, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images)

Witnesses reported seeing two male suspects, one described as a tall, thin Black male wearing a red hat.

The suspects got in a white Chrysler 300 and fled onto N. Fitzhugh Avenue towards Ross Avenue.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Sayers with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3647, or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS(8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Comments