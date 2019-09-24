NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today is Voter Registration Day and organizations in North Texas and across the country are hitting the streets to increase “awareness of voter registration opportunities and reach voters who may not register otherwise.”
According to the National Voter Registration Day website, each year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.
#TuesdayMotivation: When you see #NationalVoterRegistrationDay already trending in the top 10 and you haven't even had your first sip of coffee yet! Get #VoteReady, Get Registered now at https://t.co/QjoUs7SE9c pic.twitter.com/fMca4cvPlz
— NatlVoterRegDay (@NatlVoterRegDay) September 24, 2019
Organizers say the ultimate goal is to “help eligible voters across the country participate in our democratic process.”
Today volunteers and workers are coordinating their efforts to increase participation in the 2019 midterm and state elections across the country.
Organizers say, “Every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box this year and next.”
More than two million Americans have registered to vote on #NationalVoterRegistrationDay since the inaugural event in 2012.
Anyone with common questions about registering to vote can call 866-OUR-VOTE for answers.
