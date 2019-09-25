Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a crash in Dallas ended with an SUV on top of a car Tuesday evening.
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near East Ledbetter Drive and Veterans Drive.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated but it appeared to end with an SUV on top of a car.
Police said one person died as a result of the crash. It is currently unknown which vehicle the victim was in.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
