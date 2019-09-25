  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:crash, Dallas, DFW News, Ledbetter Drive, Veterans Drive

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a crash in Dallas ended with an SUV on top of a car Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near East Ledbetter Drive and Veterans Drive.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated but it appeared to end with an SUV on top of a car.

(Credit: CBS 11 News)

Police said one person died as a result of the crash. It is currently unknown which vehicle the victim was in.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Comments