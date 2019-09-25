WATCH LIVEAmber Guyger Murder Trial
*Discretion advised: You are watching unfiltered murder trial coverage. Some images and conversations could be considered disturbing by some viewers.*

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger continues. We will be livestreaming the trial in the video player above.

She is accused of murdering Botham Jean inside his apartment after claiming she thought she was in her apartment and that he was an intruder.

FULL COVERAGE: The Amber Guyger Trial

CBS 11 reporter J.D. Miles is covering the trial and will be providing updates throughout. Follow along with him above or at @jdmiles11 on Twitter.

