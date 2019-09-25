NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When it comes to nuts apparently Texas is leaps and bounds above the rest.
Snickers set out on a ‘The Great American Nut Search’ earlier this month and asked fans to rally behind the nut they would like to see in the next Snickers bar.
There were pitches for cashews from Florida, pistachios from California, and even macadamia nuts from Hawaii. But candy-maker Mars said ultimately it was Texans who were the most passionate about what else — pecans.
It's official, SNICKERS Pecan is coming out for a limited time only. Order your box now! https://t.co/TeTBsPU4VO pic.twitter.com/QUJ8KYar6N
— SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) September 25, 2019
With the push from the Lone Star State, Mars announced a new, limited-edition Snickers pecan bar. The company says the candy will feature the same caramel and milk chocolate that’s in the classic Snickers bar, but will have pecans inside instead.
“It turned out that fans from Texas and across the south are nuts about pecans and wanted to taste America’s native nut in our iconic candy bar,” said Snickers brand director Josh Olken.
The pecans for the candy bar will be produced at a plant in Waco.
For fans who can’t wait for the candy to hit stores, a limited number of custom-curated box boxes containing 15 Snickers pecan will be available for purchase online.
