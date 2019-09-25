Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Undercover vice detectives working along Harry Hines Boulevard arrested six men for prostitution Tuesday night.
The Dallas Police Department said the arrests are part of its ongoing efforts to keep Dallas safe and reduce crime.
Working off multiple complaints from Dallas citizens, the department’s Vice Unit went into action to address the prostitution problem happening in the 10800 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.
They teamed up with officers assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division and initiated “Operation Prostitution Decoy” to address the problem that has plagued the area for decades.
You must log in to post a comment.