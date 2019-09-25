DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Dallas Police Department say a 29-year-old man has admitted to yelling slurs at a transgender woman before following her to a bus stop and opening fire.
The shooting happened before midnight on September 20. That’s when police say Domingo Ramirez-Cavente approached the victim while driving a red pickup.
According to the arrest warrant, Ramirez-Cavente began “speaking derogatorily of gay and transgender people” so the 35-year-old victim walked away.
Because of the encounter, the victim left the area and went to a nearby bus stop to wait on the bus. Police say Ramirez-Cavente admitted that it was then that he drove his truck over next to the victim, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots.
The victim was hit multiple times in the chest and arm and had to undergo surgery. Authorities say the woman’s injuries prevented her from speaking with them until Sunday.
Police had said they were investigating the shooting as a hate crime, but as of Wednesday Ramirez-Cavente had only been charged with aggravated assault. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
