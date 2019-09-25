Comments
TUCSON, Arizona (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender from Honduras Monday night near Sells, Arizona.
Tucson Sector agents patrolling a remote trail encountered and arrested 32-year-old Henrry Zelaya-Flores after he illegally entered the United States from Mexico through the desert, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Wednesday.
Records checks revealed Zelaya-Flores was convicted of Indecency with a Child in 2016 in Dallas County and received a two-year sentence.
He was deported from the United States in June 2017.
Zelaya-Flores faces federal prosecution for re-entry immigration violations.
