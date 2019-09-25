CADDO MILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Emergency officials say several airplanes were destroyed in a hangar fire at a small airport in North Texas.
Fire officials say no one was hurt in Wednesday’s fire at Caddo Mills Municipal Airport, about 35 miles northeast of Dallas.
Authorities are trying to determine what sparked the fire, which was brought under control after about two hours.
However, Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill says no foul play is suspected in the fire that destroyed three aircraft, an automobile and a motorcycle were destroyed.
A Piper Cub, a Beachcraft Bonanza and a Cirrus were the planes destroyed according to Caddo Mills Airport Manager Phil Eaton.
Eaton said the fire appears to have been started by an electrical source, but no cause has been confirmed.
