



– Visitation and funeral arrangements are in place to honor the life of former NBA and Texas Tech basketball player Andre Emmett was shot and killed early Monday morning in Dallas.

A friend of Emmett’s family tells CBS 11, a wake and public viewing is scheduled for Sunday, September 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home at 6000 South R L Thornton Fwy.

Emmett’s funeral is Monday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Luke Community United Methodist Church at 5710 E R L Thornton Fwy.

On Tuesday, Dallas Police released video from a Nest camera showing Emmett sitting inside his Ranger Rover when someone walked up to the driver’s side and pointed a gun at him.

Voices were heard saying, “don’t move” and “we want everything.”

A passerby discovered Emmett’s body around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the side of the street at 1800 N Prairie Avenue, near Munger Avenue.

So far, police have not identified any suspects. They’re hoping the surveillance video gives them some leads.

“I’d like to know why.. and I’d like to know who..” Emmett’s aunt Karen Oliver-Thomas said. “It’s just tough for us and we’re trying to make sense of everything.”

Emmett’s aunt said in his short 37 years, he accomplished a lot.

“Ranging from high school to college at Texas Tech, then being drafted by New Jersey Nets. Traveled abroad,” Oliver-Thomas said.

Most recently, he was in a professional three on three league called “BIG 3” and ran a foundation – “Dreams Really Exist” – helping children in need.

“He was a great dad of two beautiful girls. A 2-year-old and 3-year-old and they love their dad. They loved their dad.” Oliver-Thomas said.