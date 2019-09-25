



Mavs fans rejoice! The Dallas City Council voted unanimously to rename one of its streets after Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

A three-block stretch of what is now Olive Street between Field Street and Victory Avenue will become “Nowitzki Way.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson made the announcement via what else — Twitter — on Wednesday.

“The @CityOfDallas City Council just voted unanimously to officially rename Olive Street, between North Field Street and Victory Avenue, “Nowitzki Way” in honor of @swish41. Thank you, @jasonterry31, for coming to City Hall today on his behalf. We love our @DallasMavs! .”

The change was proposed by Dallas city council members Adam Medrano, Omar Narvaez and former mayoral candidate Scott Griggs to rename a section of Olive Street between Field Street and Victory Avenue to “Nowitzki Way”

Medrano chose this section of road because it runs right in front of Victory Plaza, the gateway to the AAC.

The city leaders wanted to recognize Nowitzki after he retired from the NBA in April after a 21-year career with the Mavericks.