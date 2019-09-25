FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — You won’t find executives sitting in cushy, high-rise offices at the new American Airlines corporate headquarters in Fort Worth.
The company opted for an open environment at the new Robert L. Crandall Campus, just off Highway 360, on hundreds of acres of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport property.
The last wave of thousands of employees are expected to settle in at the facility in October.
The campus will eventually have eight main sections and be home to 12,000 workers. The airline has about 108,000 employees worldwide.
The new headquarters includes a replica of a Boeing 737 tail section and a 50-foot ceiling meant to look like a jet turbine. Buildings are also linked by more than 8 miles of biking trails, and the “open” concept means the CEO has the same size desk as entry-level employees.
American spent more than $350 million to expand the campus built in the 1950s and the company received an incentive package worth more than $20 million to keep the headquarters in Fort Worth.
