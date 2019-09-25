WATCH LIVEAmber Guyger Murder Trial
Filed Under:Dinosaurs, Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, Laura Dern, movie, Sam Neill


HOLLYWOOD (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Jurassic period ended 145 million years ago and it feels almost as long since we’ve seen Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in a movie together.

The trio stared in the original “Jurassic Park” 26 years ago — but they haven’t all appeared together since. Now we’ve learned the three are going to reprise their roles in the next installment in the franchise.

The news was announced on the “Jurassic World” Instagram account.

