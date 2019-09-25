Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a man who robbed the Chase Bank at 401 Colonia Street.
Just before 1 p.m. on September 24, 2019, a white man in his ’60s handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller complied with the demand and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.
The suspect also said he had a bomb.
He fled north bound on foot; a person matching his description was seen getting into a silver Chevrolet Suburban. The suspect is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs between 130 to 140 pounds. He wears prescription glasses.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call 817-984-0322.
