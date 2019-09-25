WATCH LIVEAmber Guyger Murder Trial
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Bomb threat, Crimestoppers, DFW News, Police, suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a man who robbed the Chase Bank at 401 Colonia Street.

Just before 1 p.m. on September 24, 2019, a white man in his ’60s handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller complied with the demand and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

The suspect also said he had a bomb.

He fled north bound on foot; a person matching his description was seen getting into a silver Chevrolet Suburban. The suspect is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs between 130 to 140 pounds. He wears prescription glasses.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call 817-984-0322.

 

Comments