WASHINGTON AND DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Most Democrats say they support Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to set a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

But Republican North Texas Congressman Michael Burgess says he doesn’t think the President committed an impeachable offense.

“The President is the President and sometimes he talks bluntly, sometimes he’s a little rough around the edges. But I don’t see any line that has been crossed,” said Rep. Burgess.

Democratic members of Congress from North Texas were unavailable for interviews today, but the political director of the Dallas County Democratic Party, Trey Arnold says he believes the President abused his power during a phone call with Ukraine’s President.

“We definitely want justice served. He isn’t above U.S. citizens. I think he should be held accountable for what he’s done,” said Arnold.

Looking ahead to 2020 and the U.S. Senate race in Texas, where John Cornyn faces re-election, UT Dallas Political Science Professor Harold Clarke says he thinks impeachment politics will favor Republicans.

“There’s a sizable Republican edge still and if it does indeed mobilize, if this inquiry and the politics surrounding it mobilizes Republicans in a state like Texas, this could help Republicans, particularly incumbents like Cornyn,” said Clark.

He also says new Democratic Congressman Colin Allred is playing smart politics, because he’s hasn’t announced yet whether he supports the impeachment inquiry.

“You don’t want to appear to be in a state like Texas and in a Congressional district like that to be on the left wing of the Democratic party,” Clark said.