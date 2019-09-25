Shreveport, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend after the woman dropped her kids off at school in Arlington.
Bobby Ray Jefferson Jr, 51, was taken into custody and is in jail at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to police he pulled up next to his girlfriend’s car and started firing during rush hour.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Avenue H in Arlington.
Good News! With the assistance of the Louisiana @USMarshalsHQ Task Force the suspect in a domestic shooting, Bobby Ray Jefferson Jr, was taken into custody and is in jail at the Caddo Parrish SO. Thanks to all those that assisted in capturing this dangerous suspect. @cpso pic.twitter.com/REBdb0l8hr
— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) September 25, 2019
