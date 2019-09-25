WATCH LIVEAmber Guyger Murder Trial

Shreveport, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend after the woman dropped her kids off at school in Arlington.

Bobby Ray Jefferson Jr, 51, was taken into custody and is in jail at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to police he pulled up next to his girlfriend’s car and started firing during rush hour.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Avenue H in Arlington.

Comments