ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington homeowner decided not to open her door when a 2-foot long copperhead snake slithered onto her front porch.
“Came back out and he was up on my porch. Scared the beejesus out of me because I hate snakes,” said Kathy Shearer, who joked she’s never leaving her house again.
Shearer wasn’t the only North Texan with a Texas-sized serpent scare on Thursday either.
A 4-foot long rattlesnake made its way onto a porch in Weatherford.
Apart from the rattlesnake (he was killed), neither homeowner nor the copperhead were injured.
