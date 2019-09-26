



“I don’t understand this world sometimes” said Founder of The Big3, Ice Cube in a statement. “It always hurt a little more when bad things, happen to good people.”

The public is invited to release red and white balloons in representation of Carter High & Texas Tech University.

The somber event is scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2019, 7 p.m. at David W. Carter High School, 1819 W. Wheatland Road in Dallas.

Emmett was an Alumni of the Texas Tech University family, where he scored 2.256 career points between 2001-2004. He was an All American his senior season, two-time NABC All-District and three-time Big 12 All Conference First Team member. In 2018, Emmett was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor.

Active in his community, Emmett recently established his foundation “Dreams Really Exist,” which is his name DRE, whose mission is to help children in need.

As tributes pour in, friends said Emmett would want to be remembered as a good father, and for what he did for others.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Sayers with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3647, or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS(8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.