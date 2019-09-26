DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas SWAT officer shot and killed a capital murder suspect who was carrying an assault rifle while running away from authorities early Thursday morning, police say.
Police say the incident started at around 12:30 a.m. when SWAT officers were called to an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Skillman Street to execute a warrant on suspects for a deadly shooting at a cafe in Dallas.
According to police, the suspects went into Cafe Delicious on South Lamar Street Wednesday evening and fatally shot an employee during a robbery.
As the officers were approaching the vehicle the suspects were in, the suspects got out and started running away from the officers. Police say one of the suspects was carrying an assault rifle.
During a foot chase, police say a SWAT officer shot the suspect who had the assault rifle. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were able to arrest the other suspects who ran from the vehicle. Police say the incident involved at least four suspects.
Police are continuing to investigate both incidents involving the suspects. The suspects’ identities have not yet been released.
You must log in to post a comment.