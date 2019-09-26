SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 17 year old Texas boy has died after being shot by his brother in an apparent accidental shooting.
According to Montgomery County Sheriffs, the brothers were at a friend’s home Wednesday evening in Spring, north of Houston, when one of the brothers went to the bathroom.
The other brother was handling a firearm when it discharged, sending a bullet through the bathroom door that struck his brother in the torso.
The wounded teen was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.
His brother was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. Officials say the investigation is “still active” and additional charges could be filed.
The sheriff’s office says the arrested teen is also 17 years old.
Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the arrested and no other information was immediately available.
