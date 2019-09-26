Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ruel Hamilton, the Dallas developer that has been indicted in a federal City Hall corruption case, filed a motion Thursday to have his case dismissed.
Hamilton is accused of giving former Dallas City Council Member Carolyn Davis $40,000 to get a housing project of his passed through the city’s housing committee.
Davis pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and so did the “middleman” – who was charged with funneling bribes disguised as charitable donations.
Hamilton claims he’s innocent and that the money wasn’t a bribe but that it went to pay for historic 1963 freedom rides for Dallas kids.
In his motion to dismiss the case, new evidence in the case was submitted, including a declaration statement from former City Council Member Diane Ragsdale who said Davis told her before she died she intended to reverse her guilty plea and plead not guilty to charges of bribery involving Hamilton.
