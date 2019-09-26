FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An infant was dropped off at Fort Worth Fire Station 38 at 8:30 Thursday morning.
Just hours old, the baby appears to be in good health and firefighters provided care until CPS was able to pick the baby up.
All forty-three Fort Worth Fire Stations are considered Safe Baby sites. The Safe Baby Site program allows a confidential and safe alternative to newborn abandonment.
According to Texas Safe Haven laws, a parent can leave their baby, up to 60 days old, with an employee on duty at any hospital, emergency medical services provider or child welfare agency in Texas.
A distressed parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their infant can give up custody of their baby, no questions asked. They must simply bring the infant to a safe haven location and make sure they locate a person to give the child. As long as the child shows no signs of intentional abuse, no name or other information is required.
Find the details of locations by using our Safehaven Finder.
Also, a parent may choose to have someone else bring in the infant. It can be a family member, a friend, a priest or minister, a social worker—practically any responsible adult.
The purpose of Safe Haven is to protect unwanted babies from being hurt or killed because they were abandoned.
