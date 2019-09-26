FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are trying to find a woman at the center of a road rage incident caught on video Wednesday afternoon.

Verenice Vasquez said what happened in that video all stemmed from a driver first saying she was cut off, then hit. ​

Vasquez said in that moment — as people around her were recording on their phones — she and her dad felt helpless.

“Nobody tried to help… and that was the sad part — nobody helped,” she said. “There’s so many emotions… it’s a lot.”

She said around 4 p.m. Sept. 25, she was in her dad’s truck and he made a lane change on Berry Street, when a driver behind them started honking and yelling they cut her off.

“There was more than enough space. She then goes and pulls off to the side of us,” Vasquez continued. “She started yelling that we hit her and it wasn’t true.”

A witness of the incident, Alex Hernandez, said the two were screaming at each other for three-to-five minutes.

Fort Worth police said the woman in this video called 911 reporting someone had struck her car, but when officers tried to meet up with her — she was gone.

And now, Vasquez said the woman made a threat on Facebook live.

“Let that b**** a** know I have a mother f**** crowbar waiting on her… if I had had my gun when this happened, I promise you it would have been a scene.”

Police are currently trying to get in contact with the woman in the video and ask anyone with information to give them a call.

“I want justice… I want her to pay for what she did,” Vasquez said.