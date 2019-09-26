Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fed up with an escalating fight between her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend, a grandmother took matters into her own hands, pepper spraying the couple.
Unfortunately, the drama had unfolded inside the grandmother’s SUV, with two of her grandchildren in tow in front of the Plano Police substation at 7501 Independence Parkway.
Thus, all five people — grandma, daughter, boyfriend and two children — went to the hospital. No one was seriously hurt.
The boyfriend, age 30, was arrested before transport and charged with assault family violence.
Police haven’t released his name.
You must log in to post a comment.