



– With just hours until the gates swing open, there is a mad dash at Fair Park to make sure all is ready.

Groundskeepers give the lawns a fresh cut, while workers unpack prizes and vendors carefully place their wares.

Over at the stunt course, world class athletes try out their moves before the crowds arrive.

“We got three different disciplines and calibers and brought them all together to bring everyone the best action sports experience they could have, and you get the TX Stunt Jam,” says Spencer Bass, while athletes on BMX bikes, skateboards and scooters perform jaw dropping stunts. “Yes, it’ll be a crowd favorite.”

It is indeed the state’s biggest annual bash, but if you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, what could be sweeter than chocolate?

“Chocolate is good for the soul! It makes us feel happy!” exclaims Ana Garcia-Lascurain, the founder and director of the Mucho Chocolate Museum in Mexico City.

The new exhibit at the Women’s Museum will introduce visitors to the history of cocoa.

“They’re going to be surprised with the story of chocolate, and with beautiful objects: we’re trying for visitors to have those `Instagrammable’ moments,” Garcia-Lascurain explains with a laugh. “And understand chocolate from a different perspective.”

Whether your favorite destination is the midway, the shopping or the fair’s fried foods, be assured the anticipation the visitors feel, goes double for those working to get it all ready.

“Oh, it’s incredible,” says State Fair staffer Taylor Austin of the energy that permeates the park in the final hours. “You can feel it from the employees who work here, to the vendors. It’s like the night before Christmas. We’ve worked all year for this, and when people walk through those gates– it’s showtime! We’re ready!”

On opening day Friday, retired and active duty military members enjoy free admission. There are also additional discounts on admission for the general public.