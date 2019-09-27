



– The former Dallas police officer accused of shooting and killing her neighbor, Botham Jean, in his own apartment last year is testifying today.

It was just before 9:00 a.m. when Amber Guyger took the stand to speak in her own defense.

The 31-year-old began by testifying about her family and upbringing in Arlington. She said she was about 6-years-old when she decided she wanted to be a police officer.

When asked why she chose that profession she said, “I just wanted to help people and that was the one career I thought I could help people in.”

She continued testifying about applying to the Dallas Police Academy and going through training. During that time she said she was taught that when confronting suspects to shout the order “let me see your hands, let me see your hands”.

Guyger testified about being accepted on the Crime Reduction Team (CRT) in January of 2017 and meeting Senior Cpl. Martin Rivera, the man she would later have a sexual relationship with.

Rivera was the man she was sexting and calling in the minutes before shooting 26-year-old Jean.

She said she didn’t want anyone to know about the relationship because, “I was embarrassed because he was married.”

Guyger testified that during their nearly yearlong relationship she and Rivera often sexted and sent sexually explicit photographs to each other. While she testified that she ended the relationship because, “I knew it was morally wrong. I didn’t want to hurt anybody and I knew it wasn’t going to go anywhere,” she admitted that their sexual flirtations continued.

The former officer moved from Uptown to the Southside Flats apartments in July 2018. She said at the time her Dallas police schedule was Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., but that it wasn’t unusual to work overtime.

She talked about receiving several texts from Rivera the night of the shooting and receiving a sexually suggestive photograph from him before leaving the police substation. She said he actually called her as she drove home.

Guyger said she believed she went to the 3rd floor of the Southside Flats parking garage to park her truck and she continued speaking on the phone with Rivera for “a few minutes” after parking.

She said at the time, “I kept thinking I got so lucky to park somewhere close where I didn’t have to carry all my equipment around or far.”

Said she got out of the truck, carrying her police equipment, entered the building and proceeded down a hallway that wasn’t marked. She said, “I was just ready to go home.”

Guyger began to cry just as her attorney began questioning her about getting to what she said she thought was her apartment door.

Attorney Toby Shook had just asked Guyger to step down from the stand to demonstrate how she carried her police equipment to the door when another one of her attorneys to ask the judge if they could break so she could gather herself. Sobbing, Guyger said, “No keep going. I want to tell my side.”

Despite her urging Judge Tammy Kemp retired the jury and announced that the court would take a 10 minute break.

After being in recess for nearly half an hour court resumed and Guyger began to reenact what she had in her hands and how she entered what we now know was Jean’s apartment.