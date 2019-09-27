ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington Police officer relatively new to the force, made a heroic rescue recently and Police Chief Will Johnson is sharing the news and video.
Chief Johnson tweeted out body cam video from an incident on Tuesday, September 17, at Lake Arlington where police were looking for a missing 20-year-old woman believed to be intoxicated.
Officer Aaron Cooper saw her backpack on the shore and soon jumped into action.
“It was pretty dark but I seen what I believed to be a person going over and under the water and then I heard them gasp for air and they were struggling,” said Officer Cooper. “I just removed my duty gear and swam out there.”
Arlington Police said the woman received the mental health services she need and then reached out publicly on social media to thank the officers for saving her life.
