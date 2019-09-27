



The season could not be off to a better start for the Cowboys. Through three weeks, the team is undefeated, and the offense looks revitalized under new coordinator Kellen Moore.

But, despite the team’s dominance in the opening weeks, there are some that still have questions about this team. The main reason is the opponents Dallas has played so far. The Giants, Redskins and Dolphins are a combined 1-8 this season, causing some to argue that the ‘Boys are just beating up on bad teams. But, as Sportsline senior analyst Larry Hartstein points out, the Cowboys aren’t the only top team that has faced an easy opening schedule.

Stream your local NFL on CBS game live with CBS All Access.

“The Patriots have also beaten up on teams that are 0-9 and nobody is saying that they’re a fluke. The Cowboys rank first in offensive efficiency this year. That might shock a lot of people,” said Hartstein.

Next up for Dallas is a road trip to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Saints. Some of the luster has been knocked off this marquee matchup, as New Orleans is without starting quarterback Drew Brees, due to a hand injury. Backup Teddy Bridgewater stepped in last week and led the team to a win over Seattle, but that victory may not be as good as it looks.

“The Saints got outgained 515 to 265 last week. Teams that have given up over 500 yards and amassed under 270 were 2-50 straight up. That was a fluky win,” said Hartstein. “I’m not going to read too much into it. That is why I’m leaning towards the Cowboys.”

Hartstein isn’t the only one leaning Cowboys, as the oddsmakers list Dallas as 2.5 point favorites despite being on the road. Kickoff from the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 3:25 p.m. Central Time.