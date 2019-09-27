Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
North Texans React After Amber Guyger Gave Emotional Testimony
As Amber Guyger gave a three-hour-long, emotional testimony at her murder trial Friday, hundreds of citizens gathered at the courthouse wanting to hear an explanation for the shooting death of Botham Jean.
5 minutes ago
Midway Barker Entertains The Masses At The State Fair
The Barker entertains Midway crowds with his antics and jabs – all in good fun.
21 minutes ago
Couple Makes Last Pilgrimage To The Ballpark
Ray Campbell grew up watching baseball at Fort Worth’s LaGrave Field. His wife, Betty, used to listen to games on the radio.
29 minutes ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
North Texans React To Amber Guyger's Emotional Testimony
As Amber Guyger gave a three-hour-long, emotional testimony at her murder trial Friday, hundreds of citizens gathered at the courthouse wanting to hear an explanation for the shooting death of Botham Jean.
Couple Makes Last Pilgrimage To The Ballpark
Ray Campbell grew up watching baseball at Fort Worth’s LaGrave Field. His wife, Betty, used to listen to games on the radio.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Track The Heat
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Jeff Jamison's Weather Forecast
Slight chances of rain are in the forecast in North Texas this weekend.
1 hour ago
Weather Stories
Texas Teen Dies In Imelda Floodwaters During Lightning Storm While Trying To Move Horse
A 19-year-old man drowned and was electrocuted while trying to move his horse to safety during the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda.
State Of Disaster Declared For Southeast Texas Due To Imelda; Dallas, Fort Worth Fire Send Crews To Assist
The fire departments of Dallas and Fort Worth have sent crews to Southeast Texas in order to help residents as Tropical Depression Imelda brought major floods and continues to drench the area.
Imelda Continues To Flood Parts Of Southeast Texas, Tornadoes Spotted
Tropical Depression Imelda continues to bring heavy rain and floods to parts of Southeast Texas as it slowly moves through the area.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Cowboys-Saints Preview: Dallas Offense Good Enough To Overcome New Orleans Homefield Advantage
Sportsline senior analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down why he is leaning towards the Cowboys against the Saints in New Orleans.
Rangers
Mike Minor Reaches 200 Strikeouts After Foul Pop Drop; Rangers Beat Red Sox To Avoid Sweep
First baseman Ronald Guzmán was coming in to make the catch but then heard Minor and catcher Jose Trevino shouting at him to let the ball drop to the ground.
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks 40th Season Schedule Announced; Will Be On National TV 13 Times
The Dallas Mavericks 2019-20 season will tip-off at home against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Stars
Dallas Stars Sign Esa Lindell To New $34.8M, 6-Year Contract
Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell has signed a $34.8 million, six-year contract that will run through the 2024-25 season.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
North Texans React After Amber Guyger Gave Emotional Testimony
As Amber Guyger gave a three-hour-long, emotional testimony at her murder trial Friday, hundreds of citizens gathered at the courthouse wanting to hear an explanation for the shooting death of Botham Jean.
5 minutes ago
Midway Barker Entertains The Masses At The State Fair
The Barker entertains Midway crowds with his antics and jabs – all in good fun.
21 minutes ago
Couple Makes Last Pilgrimage To The Ballpark
Ray Campbell grew up watching baseball at Fort Worth’s LaGrave Field. His wife, Betty, used to listen to games on the radio.
29 minutes ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
Up Close Encounters at SeaQuest Fort Worth
Did you know you can hang out with otters and snorkel with stingrays in DFW? But that's just the beginning. Eat See Play's Taryn Jones heads to SeaQuest Fort Worth where you can get hands on with animals above and below water.
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
American Airlines Flight To Dallas Cancelled Over Concerns About 2 Muslim Passengers
A North Texas Muslim said American Airlines cancelled his flight Saturday because the flight crew didn't feel comfortable with him and his Muslim friend on the plane.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11 News
Watch Now
Live News KTVT-CBS 11 News at 6PM
On Air
Schedule:
5:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
6:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 6pm
6:30 PM
Wheel of Fortune
7:00 PM
Hawaii Five-0
8:00 PM
Magnum P.I.
View All Programs
Interview With Democratic US Senate Candidate Amanda Edwards
September 27, 2019 at 5:52 pm
Filed Under:
Amanda Edwards
,
Campaign 2020
,
democrat
,
political candidate
,
Texas News
,
U.S. Senate
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.