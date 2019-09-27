DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Last night in Dallas, the National Association Of Broadcasters awarded KRTH-FM/Los Angeles (K-EARTH 101) the Legendary Station Of The Year.
Its history goes all the way back to August 11, 1941 when it first signed on as LA’s first FM station. The original call letters were K45LA, broadcasting on 44.5 MHZ with an antenna and tower at Mount Lee. Later, it moved to 99.7 after World War II and became KHJ-FM when the FCC adopted the commercial FM band to be 88-108 mHz . In 1948, it moved to 101.1 where it remains to this day.
Most radio historians think of K-EARTH’s AM sister when you mention the call letters KHJ, branded in the 60’s as “Boss Radio” with a TOP 40 format. Personalities such as Robert W. Morgan and the Real Don Steele were two of most popular on-air disc jockeys in LA in that day. In addition, their consultants were Bill Drake and Gene Chenault, two of the best radio guys ever. Drake-Chenault programmed KHJ-FM separately from the AM station starting in 1968 with a “Hit Parade” format. By 1971, it moved to a “Sold Gold Rock” format which today is referred to more a “greatest hits” format, similar to WCBS-FM/New York and KLUV-FM/Dallas Fort Worth.
Other famous personalities that have been on K-EARTH include Charlie Tuna, Charlie Van Dyke (who is from Dallas), Dave Hull, Wolfman Jack, and Shotgun Tom Kelly, to name a few. Yesterday, Mike Kelly on SIRIUS XM 60s On 6 was substituting for Shotgun Tom and he mentioned that Shotgun was headed to Dallas for this awards events (you can hear Shotgun weekdays at 7pm East/4pm West on the 60’s On 6).
Today, Los Angeles wakes up to the Gary Bryan Morning Show, weekdays 5-10am, along with Lisa Stanley’s Entertainment Reports,
Congratulations to everyone at K-EARTH 101!!
You must log in to post a comment.