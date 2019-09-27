DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As Amber Guyger gave a three-hour-long, emotional testimony at her murder trial Friday, hundreds of citizens gathered at the courthouse wanting to hear an explanation for the shooting death of Botham Jean.
Last year, on Sept. 6, Guyger told investigators that she just ended a 15-hour shift when she returned home at the South Side Flats apartment complex in downtown Dallas.
According to the affidavit, when Guyger put her key in the apartment door — which was unlocked and slightly ajar — it opened. She said she believed her apartment was being burglarized and gave verbal commands to Jean, who ignored them. That’s when she then drew her weapon, shot twice and killed Jean.
When asked why she fired her weapon, Guyger began to cry and said, “I was scared whoever was inside my apartment was gonna kill me and I’m sorry. I have to live with that every single day.”
Dallas resident, Pollie — who didn’t give a last name — said there should’ve been better judgment on Guyger’s part.
“He didn’t deserve to die,” Pollie said.
Robert Russell of Mesquite said although Guyger made a mistake, her actions were not justifiable.
Jalisha Belle, also of Dallas, said the former officer “made a mistake, and it’s kind of rare to hear that.”
According to personnel, the courthouse internet system was programmed to block all news sites because so many people were trying to watch. But that didn’t stop most of the public from finding a way to see and hear this trial.
