COPPERAS COVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A kind-hearted school bus driver didn’t want his students in the weeds — literally.
Copperas Cove Independent School District school bus driver Jerry Martin mowed the grass at one of his stops that was overgrown.
According to Copperas Cove ISD, the home at the bus stop is vacant and the owner is not maintaining the yard.
Martin was celebrated in a Facebook post by the Copperas Cove Independent School District for his thoughtful act.
“Mr. Martin is a genuinely great person. He drove my son’s bus in kindergarten and Gage thought he hung the moon. I have had the pleasure of seeing him and speaking with him before I retired from H-E-B in Cove. Beautiful soul,” said one parent on Facebook.
‘Yet another comment came from a former student who rode Martin’s bus.
“He was my bus driver way back when. He truly is an amazing person. Thank you Mr. Martin!”
