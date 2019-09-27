HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It wasn’t a good sign when every member of the The Who walked off stage after playing just eight songs at a concert in Houston. A short time later it was announced that lead singer Roger Daltrey had lost his voice.
The legendary British rock group was playing a concert Wednesday night at the Toyota Center when Daltrey told the audience, “I think I should quit while I’m ahead.”
After coming back on stage lead guitarist Pete Townsend apologized, saying Daltrey “cannot actually speak now.” He promised the crowd that the band would honor their tickets at a make-good concert still to be scheduled.
Later, after the band made it’s way north to Dallas for a show scheduled for September 27 at the American Airlines Center, Townsend posted a video on Instagram confirming that Daltrey had bronchitis and that the Dallas concert would have to be cancelled.
The 75-year-old Daltrey and 74-year-old Townsend are the last original members with the band, which formed 55 years ago.
The Who began the fall dates of their Moving On! Tour on September 6 and had dates scheduled through October 23.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.