DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 23-year-old woman was arrested this week after she allegedly ran over her boyfriend intentionally in Dallas during some sort of fight between the two.
Margaret Ruth Mankin was charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Eric Ian Jones.
According to the arrest warrant, it all started on June 1 when police responded to a man lying on a street in the 6500 block of Cliffbrook Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later found that the man had been hit by a vehicle.
During the investigation, detectives talked to Mankin’s father, who told them where she and her boyfriend lived. The father also told detectives: “My daughter has been looking for [Jones], she said she got into a fight and pushed him out of the car last night and is afraid she killed him.”
Detectives talked to Mankin about the incident, where she told them that she and Jones got into a fight while she was driving the vehicle.
Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicle that hit Jones. GPS data from Mankin’s also showed that her cellphone was in the area of the incident when it happened.
Jones’ blood was found underneath the vehicle, too.
Mankin was arrested and charged this week as authorities believe she knowingly caused Jones’ death
