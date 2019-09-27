DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman savagely beaten by a man with a fire extinguisher in a downtown Dallas parking garage early Saturday morning, will live to see her daughter.
Jonna King was attacked by David Cadena, 25, soon after she got in her car to drive home from work.
Cadena violently pulled King out of her car, then used a fire extinguisher to beat her into a coma, leaving her unconscious on the pavement, according to her GoFundMe page. Then he stole her car.
King suffered serious injuries but was released from the hospital after spending four days in the intensive care unit. She is recovering at home, according to her GoFundMe page, but isn’t able to work either of her two jobs. Her husband isn’t working either so he can stay and home and care for her and their 2-year-old daughter, Arabella.
Cadena was arrested after he crashed King’s car inside the garage. He was charged with aggravated robbery but has since bonded out of Dallas County Jail.
