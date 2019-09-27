WATCH LIVEDay 5 Of The Amber Guyger Trial Continues
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of Deep Ellum landmarks just got new looks that are sure to draw some attention from locals and tourists alike.

Two world-renowned artists spent the last part of September creating large-scale murals on the Case Building and The Green Room.

Italian street artist PixelPancho used more than 18,000 square feet for his canvas on the 17-story Case Building.

PixelPancho’s mural, Garden Boy, on Deep Ellum’s Case Building. (courtesy: @chopemdownfilms)

PixelPancho’s piece, Garden Boy, is an ode to the natural being, a message of self-sufficiency and a call to get involved with nature.

He and his team of four assistants used a suspended scaffold or “swing stage” that measures 40 feet in length for exterior access to the façade of the two 190-foot building sections.

PixelPancho began painting the mural more two weeks ago using acrylic, latex and spray paint.

PixelPancho’s mural, Garden Boy, on Deep Ellum’s Case Building. (courtesy: @chopemdownfilms)

UK artist Dan Kitchener recently completed a 1,105-square-foot mural at The Green Room in Deep Ellum titled Rush Hour, a piece that captures the beauty of a moment in everyday life.

Artist Dan Kitchener mural at The Green Room in Deep Ellum (courtesy: @chopemdownfilms)

Inspired by Kitchener’s fascination with Tokyo, Hong Kong and big cityscapes, Rush Hour is a completely freehanded mural, capturing a moment during rush hour, including rain, reflections, neon color and the energy and electricity of a city.

Artist Dan Kitchener works on his mural at The Green Room in Deep Ellum (courtesy: @chopemdownfilms)

Goldman Global Arts and Deep Ellum property owner Westdale commissioned the artist to develop the two murals for a neighborhood known for its creativity and innovation.

As for how long the murals will stay up, CBS 11 has been told there are no plans for them to come down.

