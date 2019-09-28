Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and two are injured following a triple shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Around 1 a.m. Sept. 28, police were sent to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Gould Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Jose Hernandez, dead from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a residence.
Two other victims were also located with gunshot wounds, but were transported to nearby hospitals where they’re expected to be OK.
The suspect — who has not been identified — fled the scene after the shooting.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating.
