CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 65-year-old woman Friday night.
Just after 11:30 p.m., a Honda Pilot collided with a Ford Focus at an intersection in the 2000 block of Sandy Lake Road at the President George Bush Turnpike — killing the driver of the Focus.
Two other passengers, 2 and 25, were also in the car. But the 25-year-old was the only one injured.
The driver of the Pilot fled the scene on foot and is not yet in custody.
Anyone with information in regard to this investigation is asked to call 972-466-3333.
